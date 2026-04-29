FL graces PCSO Chorale victory concert

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos recently graced the victory concert of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chorale after it was named Grand Prix Champion at the 2026 Korea International Choir Competition (KICC) in Songdo, Incheon.
“‘Vincero’ brought to life the journey of the PCSO Chorale, from quiet rehearsals to their Grand Prix win on the world stage in Korea. Proof of what dedication and heart can achieve,” the First Lady posted on her Facebook page.
The Philippine Embassy in South Korea reported that the PCSO Chorale bested 48 groups from around the world, delivering performances that impressed an international panel of judges and ultimately securing the competition’s highest distinction.
The ensemble was led by conductor Robert Delgado and choirmaster Tristan Ignacio. The competition was held from 26 February to 2 March.
“With the vision of GM Mel Robles, the PCSO continues to uplift lives, not only through service, but through the gift of music that inspires hope,” Mrs. Marcos said after the victory concert at the Proscenium Theater, Rockwell, Makati City, on 26 April.
Other Philippine ensembles also gave strong performances at the competition. The Central Bicol State University of Agriculture Chorale, led by choir conductor Cris Caryl and choir master Baesa Yu, received a Gold Award in the Pop and Jazz Category, a Silver Award in the Mixed Choir Category, and placed in the Top 8 of the Grand Prix.
The Davao City–based Coro Amoris, conducted by Richard G. Salas, was awarded the Gold Medal in the Sacred Category and a Silver Medal in the Mixed Choir Category.
The RTU Himig Rizalia, the Rizal Technological University choir led by conductor Renier Aguilar, also delivered an excellent performance, further underscoring the strong presence of Filipino choirs in the international competition.
By winning the Grand Prix, the PCSO Chorale earned the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the prestigious 7th Asia Choral Grand Prix in Manila in August 2027, where the champions of major choral competitions in Asia will compete for the region’s highest choral honor.
The Korea International Choir Competition is a premier international event that debuted in Songdo, Incheon. The 2026 KICC was held in collaboration with the Incheon Metropolitan City Government, the Incheon Tourism Organization, and leading music associations in Korea.