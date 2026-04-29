FL graces PCSO Chorale victory concert

The Philippine Embassy in South Korea reported that the PCSO Chorale bested 48 groups from around the world, delivering performances that impressed an international panel of judges and ultimately securing the competition’s highest distinction.

The ensemble was led by conductor Robert Delgado and choirmaster Tristan Ignacio. The competition was held from 26 February to 2 March.

“With the vision of GM Mel Robles, the PCSO continues to uplift lives, not only through service, but through the gift of music that inspires hope,” Mrs. Marcos said after the victory concert at the Proscenium Theater, Rockwell, Makati City, on 26 April.

Other Philippine ensembles also gave strong performances at the competition. The Central Bicol State University of Agriculture Chorale, led by choir conductor Cris Caryl and choir master Baesa Yu, received a Gold Award in the Pop and Jazz Category, a Silver Award in the Mixed Choir Category, and placed in the Top 8 of the Grand Prix.