Fight just started but we got several knockdowns vs VP Duterte – Lawyer

Ligutan, however, noted that the victory was merely the beginning of their fight as the documents still needed to be voted on in the House plenary before the articles of impeachment would be submitted to the Senate.

“Hindi pa po tapos yung laban, we are just starting, we are just starting. Pero po kung sa boxing lang, parang first round, second round, third round, we got several knockdowns,” said Ligutan.

(The fight is not yet over, we are just starting, we are just starting. But just like boxing, in the first round, second round, third round, we got several knockdowns)

The lawyer also expressed how historical the decision would be, particularly in the context of holding politicians accountable for the actions that they undertake.

During its final hearing this Wednesday, 29 April, the issue of Duterte’s verbal threats towards President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez was raised before the committee.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported that its findings into the video of the Vice President’s proclamation had sufficient basis to constitute a case of inciting to sedition and grave threats under the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines.

For Ligutan, the threats of Duterte were unprecedented, noting that it was unheard of for the Vice President to openly express her intention to behead the President.

He claimed that the incident itself warranted the official to be barred from her office.

“Hindi po normal para sa isang Vice President to threaten the life of the President, the First Lady, and the former speaker of the House,” he stated.

(It is not normal for a Vice President to threaten the life of the President, the First Lady, and the former Speaker of the House)