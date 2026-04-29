Fake lotto jackpot winner behind bars

Police arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to claim a P172-million lotto jackpot using a falsified ticket at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) headquarters.
Operatives from the National Capital Region Police Office took the suspect into custody last 27 April after PCSO officials discovered the winning number combination had already been legitimately claimed by a previous winner.
An inspection of the ticket presented by the suspect revealed visible alterations, including handwritten entries.
The PCSO Data Center and Security Office later confirmed the document had been tampered with. Authorities secured the ticket as evidence and apprehended the suspect on the premises.
The individual was scheduled for a medical examination and remains in police custody. Charges of falsification of public documents are being prepared in coordination with the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office.
Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stressed that the arrest is part of a broader effort to maintain the integrity of public institutions.
“We will not allow any attempt to undermine public trust through deceitful acts,” Nartatez said. “The action of our police was swift because our duty is clear — to protect the integrity of our institutions and ensure accountability.”
Nartatez added that the operation aligns with the administration’s focus on transparency and the PNP’s current agenda for enhanced police operations. He assured the public that the force remains vigilant against fraud and scams targeting government systems.