Fake lotto jackpot winner behind bars

An inspection of the ticket presented by the suspect revealed visible alterations, including handwritten entries.

The PCSO Data Center and Security Office later confirmed the document had been tampered with. Authorities secured the ticket as evidence and apprehended the suspect on the premises.

The individual was scheduled for a medical examination and remains in police custody. Charges of falsification of public documents are being prepared in coordination with the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stressed that the arrest is part of a broader effort to maintain the integrity of public institutions.