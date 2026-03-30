Duterte camp won’t oppose House if lawmakers pursue impeachment

The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte is ready to face a Senate trial if the case is transmitted after the House of Representatives secures the necessary votes, Atty. Michael Poa said on Monday, 30 March.

“Kung gusto naman nilang iakyat na, we will not object kasi that's within their power,” Poa said.

“Talaga namang botohan ‘yan… At kung magkaroon ng botohan at may numero na at mai-akyat sa Senado, ready tayo,” he added.