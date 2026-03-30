Duterte camp won’t oppose House if lawmakers pursue impeachment

The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte is ready to face a Senate trial if the case is transmitted after the House of Representatives secures the necessary votes, Atty. Michael Poa said on Monday, 30 March.
“Kung gusto naman nilang iakyat na, we will not object kasi that's within their power,” Poa said.
“Talaga namang botohan ‘yan… At kung magkaroon ng botohan at may numero na at mai-akyat sa Senado, ready tayo,” he added.
Justice Committee Vice Chair Ysabel Zamora earlier expressed confidence that the House has enough members to impeach the Vice President.
Poa emphasized that while Duterte’s camp will respect procedural steps, all issues will inevitably be addressed once the case reaches the Senate:
“Now, if they (House Committee on Justice) want to fast track and…mag-recommend na ang committee at magbotohan na sa plenary by all means, we will not oppose that,” he added.
On 25 March, the House formally began hearings on the impeachment complaints against Duterte. Neither the Vice President nor her lawyers appeared before the panel.
Two impeachment complaints against the Vice President have already been deemed “sufficient in form, substance and grounds” by the House Committee on Justice.