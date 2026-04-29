DoE: No off-grid brownouts

Amid rising concerns over the oil supply, the Department of Energy (DoE) has assured that off-grid areas across the country will not face rotational brownouts — protecting households and businesses from potential disruptions.
Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said on Wednesday there is no risk of power interruptions due to a fuel shortage as the government has secured a sufficient supply of diesel for off-grid power generation.
“We will have no power interruptions due to a lack of oil supply,” Garin said, “There is nothing the public should worry about regarding rotational brownouts in off-grid areas.”
To safeguard electricity access in remote and island communities, the DoE has directed the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) to prioritize the fuel requirements of off-grid generation companies. These firms are also given preferential rates and flexible terms to ensure their continuous operations and prevent increases in electricity costs.
The National Power Corp., which oversees many off-grid systems, is working closely with the PNOC and power producers to ensure efficient coordination and the timely delivery of diesel.
As of 24 April, government data showed the country is maintaining a diesel buffer stock equivalent to 54.61 days, enough to sustain uninterrupted power in off-grid areas.