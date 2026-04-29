DOE allays fears of off-grid brownouts

“We have no power interruptions due to a lack of oil supply,” Garin said “There is nothing the public should worry about regarding rotational brownouts in off-grid areas.”

To safeguard electricity access in remote and island communities, the DOE has directed the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) to prioritize the fuel requirements of off-grid generation companies. These firms are also being provided with preferential rates and flexible terms to ensure continuous operations and prevent increases in electricity costs.

The National Power Corp. (NPC), which oversees many off-grid systems, is working closely with PNOC and power producers to ensure efficient coordination and timely delivery of diesel.

As of 24 April, government data showed that the country maintains a diesel buffer stock equivalent to 54.61 days, enough to sustain uninterrupted power in off-grid areas.