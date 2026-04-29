Defensor says Pasig raid a political attack

Former congressman Mike Defensor on Wednesday distanced himself from publicly addressing the raid on a Pasig City hotel allegedly owned by his wife and son, saying he had been advised by lawyers not to comment amid ongoing human trafficking allegations.
During a media forum in Quezon City, Defensor said the raid is part of what he described as a widening political crackdown on critics of the administration.
“Lahat kami may kaso na,” he said, claiming that he and his family have become targets after he began speaking openly against the government.
Defensor argued that law enforcement agencies are being used to intimidate personalities who express dissent.
“Ang taong nagsasalita, hindi dapat ginigipit ng gobyerno lalo na ang kanyang pamilya,” he added.
Defensor insisted the alleged harassment is politically motivated, citing earlier cases filed against him and warning that other critics could face similar retaliation.
He reiterated that while disagreement with the administration is part of democratic participation, deploying government agencies against families of political opponents crosses a line.
“Even in war, may Geneva Protocol,” he said. “Hindi sinasama ang mga taong hindi dapat isama.”
The local government of Pasig earlier ordered the closure of the hotel linked to Defensor's wife after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for alleged human trafficking.
During the operation, authorities rescued 54 women who were allegedly victims of sexual exploitation.
The NBI, however, emphasized that the closure was not based on speculation or politics.
“At the same time, in the spirit of due process and fairness, it must be underscored that the case is not yet final. All parties are entitled to the full protection of the law, including the opportunity to answer the charges, present evidence, and undergo proper judicial proceedings before any final determination of liability is made,” it said in a statement.