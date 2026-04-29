Defensor says Pasig raid a political attack

Defensor insisted the alleged harassment is politically motivated, citing earlier cases filed against him and warning that other critics could face similar retaliation.

He reiterated that while disagreement with the administration is part of democratic participation, deploying government agencies against families of political opponents crosses a line.

“Even in war, may Geneva Protocol,” he said. “Hindi sinasama ang mga taong hindi dapat isama.”

The local government of Pasig earlier ordered the closure of the hotel linked to Defensor's wife after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for alleged human trafficking.

During the operation, authorities rescued 54 women who were allegedly victims of sexual exploitation.

The NBI, however, emphasized that the closure was not based on speculation or politics.

“At the same time, in the spirit of due process and fairness, it must be underscored that the case is not yet final. All parties are entitled to the full protection of the law, including the opportunity to answer the charges, present evidence, and undergo proper judicial proceedings before any final determination of liability is made,” it said in a statement.