DA ramps up El Niño farm readiness

“We are taking early steps to prepare for possible El Niño conditions,” Engr. Christopher Morales, Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development, said. “This is about readiness and reducing potential impacts on farmers and production.”

A central part of the plan is the review of irrigation systems that could face reduced water supply. In coordination with the National Irrigation Administration, the agency is assessing major networks such as Magat and the Upper Pampanga River Integrated Irrigation System to determine where water allocation and scheduling may need adjustment.

At the same time, climate-risk mapping is being refined to guide planting decisions. The Philippine Rice Research Institute and the Bureau of Soils and Water Management are updating data on rainfed and seasonal farming areas, helping farmers align crop choices and calendars with expected weather patterns.

Regional field offices are also conducting localized assessments using historical climate records and on-site validation to tailor interventions to specific areas.

To ensure timely support, the agency has started prepositioning key farm inputs, including drought-tolerant seeds, fertilizers, and irrigation assistance. Programs covering crop insurance, credit access, and market support are also being reinforced to help stabilize farmer incomes in case of disruptions.