Congress mulls Toboso probe

Negros Occidental Third District Representative Javier Miguel Benitez filed House Resolution 968, seeking an investigation into the circumstances that led to the so-called Toboso encounter, where 19 alleged armed New People’s Army rebels were slain.
The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict welcomed the filing of the measure.
Benitez’s resolution seeks to direct the appropriate committee of the House of Representatives to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the armed encounter that occurred in Barangay Salamanca, Municipality of Toboso, Negros Occidental, on 28 April.
The resolution calls for a formal investigation into the incident on 19 April involving troops of the 79th Infantry “Masaligan” Battalion, under the 303rd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army, and individuals allegedly affiliated with the New People’s Army.
Reports indicate that the encounter resulted in 19 fatalities, including two United States citizens. None of the fatalities were members of the Philippine Army.
Just clear facts
The inquiry aims to establish clear and accurate facts surrounding the incident amid conflicting public narratives.
Hence, the proposed House Inquiry will provide a neutral venue for all parties and give them equal opportunity to present evidence, their version of facts, submit reports, and explain their accounts.
The resolution also seeks to determine whether legislative action is necessary to help prevent similar incidents in the future.
Under the measure, concerned government agencies and relevant stakeholders will be invited to submit documents, reports, and other material evidence to support the inquiry.
The NTF-ELCAC described Benitez’ move as a chance for the Philippine Army and other stakeholders to vent their side on the incident.