Congress mulls Toboso probe

Benitez’s resolution seeks to direct the appropriate committee of the House of Representatives to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the armed encounter that occurred in Barangay Salamanca, Municipality of Toboso, Negros Occidental, on 28 April.

The resolution calls for a formal investigation into the incident on 19 April involving troops of the 79th Infantry “Masaligan” Battalion, under the 303rd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army, and individuals allegedly affiliated with the New People’s Army.

Reports indicate that the encounter resulted in 19 fatalities, including two United States citizens. None of the fatalities were members of the Philippine Army.