CCC pushes science-based climate action in Metro Manila

The Climate Change Commission is strengthening coordination with the Metro Manila Council and Regional Development Council to advance science-based climate action across the National Capital Region.
In a presentation in Pasig City, the commission outlined key climate policies, risk scenarios and priority areas for collaboration, urging local government units to adopt a systems-based approach in addressing climate risks affecting flood control, transport, solid waste and land use planning.
CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert Borje emphasized the need for integrated planning, citing the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to address climate change through coordinated strategies. “We underscore that climate change does not arrive as a single-footed event,” he said.
The commission also highlighted findings from the National Adaptation Plan, noting that Metro Manila faces interconnected risks such as sea level rise, flooding, extreme heat and drought, requiring region-wide responses.
Metro Manila Development Authority Chairperson Romando Artes expressed support for the initiative and proposed the creation of a technical working group to strengthen collaboration among agencies and local governments.
The CCC said continued engagement with local officials is key to improving resilience, enhancing access to climate financing and aligning national policies with local implementation.