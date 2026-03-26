Baguio eyes solar power rollout in government buildings

BAGUIO CITY — City Administrator VJ Cawis revealed that a feasibility study showed solar power could significantly support efforts to improve energy efficiency and explore alternative power sources.
Cawis said the city government is moving forward with plans to install solar panels at City Hall and other government facilities, following an evaluation of renewable energy integration, particularly on the rooftop of the main government building. The feasibility study was conducted in December last year.
According to the city administrator, results of the assessment indicated that despite space constraints at City Hall, investment in solar equipment could yield a return on investment within seven years. Cawis described this timeframe as a positive sign for the long-term fiscal and energy sustainability of the local government unit.
Following the presentation of the study results, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong directed the City Building and Architecture Office to proceed with the procurement process for solar power systems. The initiative aims to reduce electricity expenses and ensure a continuous energy supply for government operations.
Cawis added that, aside from the City Hall installation, the local administration is also exploring the feasibility of installing solar panels at the Baguio Athletic Bowl. The expansion, he said, is part of a broader effort to utilize available public spaces for green energy production and institutionalize utility conservation measures within the city.