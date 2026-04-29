Aurora breaks ground on Peace and Development Center for former rebels

Olivar welcomed the guests from various agencies and sectors, while Paulino emphasized the continued collaboration of government agencies and related institutions to push for better community services and programs in the province.

Governor Galban said, “Tayo ay nagtitipon hindi lamang upang maglatag ng pundasyon ng isang gusali, kundi upang maglatag ng pundasyon ng isang pangako, na ang kapayapaan at kaunlaran ay hindi lamang isang pangarap kundi isang direksyon na sama–sama nating isasakatuparan.”

He added that true service cannot be measured by the quantity of projects, but how deep the effect of these projects to the lives of the people.

He said that the Peace and Development Center is being constructed to become a center of unity, care, and quick and orderly response to the needs of every resident of Aurora.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Casis expressed his support for the project, citing the importance of the continued coordination of government agencies and community to maintain peace in the province.

The said infrastructure has an allotted budget of P26-million, with the fund sourced from OPAPRU and was utilized as a trust fund for the provincial government, as indicated in the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the implementation of the project.

Aside from its intended purpose, the Peace and Development Center will also have a training hall that would enhance the skills and capacity of FRs, providing them with opportunity and guide in their transformation towards a more productive life.

The said project is expected to become an important foundation for a more intensified peace and development in the province of Aurora.