DLSU Laguna switches to 100% renewable power

De La Salle University Laguna has fully transitioned its Biñan campus to renewable electricity through a new supply agreement with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions, part of the Ayala-backed clean energy giant ACEN Corp.

The deal enrolls the campus in the government’s Green Energy Option Program (GEOP), which allows large power users to select renewable sources over conventional grid electricity.

The move positions DLSU Laguna as a hub for scientific and technological innovation while reducing its carbon footprint. Located near Laguna Technopark, the campus hosts programs in science, engineering, and sustainability and maintains partnerships with global institutions.

“Our switch to renewable energy with ACEN RES is a pivotal step in fulfilling our vision of becoming a key resource for scientific and technological advancements,” said Dr. Jonathan “River” Dungca, vice president of the Laguna campus.

ACEN RES leads the GEOP market with a 57 percent share, according to the latest Competitive Retail Electricity Market report from the Energy Regulatory Commission. “We are incredibly proud to partner with DLSU Laguna in their journey towards a sustainable future,” said Sheila Mina, vice president and head of account management at ACEN RES.

The transition underscores the growing trend of Philippine institutions adopting clean energy and reflects DLSU Laguna’s long-term commitment to sustainability and innovation.