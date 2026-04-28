Waste, reworked

Epson Philippines Corporation has partnered with WWF-Philippines to strengthen waste management systems in Pio Duran, Albay, deploying a community-driven approach to address plastic leakage in coastal areas. The initiative, part of Epson’s “Engineered for Good” campaign, focuses on improving waste collection and recycling at the barangay level, where gaps in access have contributed to pollution affecting marine ecosystems and livelihoods.

The project introduced practical tools to improve daily waste handling, including five padyak collection units and six segregation bins placed in high-traffic areas such as ports and mangrove sites. These systems now support the collection of hundreds of kilograms of mixed and plastic waste weekly, reducing the volume that reaches waterways. At the municipal level, a plastic extruder was added to existing facilities, enabling communities to convert collected waste into usable materials like eco-bricks and strengthen local recycling capacity.