VP Sara welcomes opening of MASADA national headquarters in QC

The opening and blessing of MASADA Headquarters was led by Founding Chairman Ben Ranque and Vice Chairman Rannie Ludovica, attended by over 150 MASADA Convenors from across the country.

Ranque expressed gratitude and thanks to Vice President Duterte for citing MASADA as a civic movement moving forward with a shared purpose for positive change.

MASADA has become a disciplined infrastructure of hope for our fellow countrymen.

"Together we are building a foundation for our future driven by the heartbeat of the masses," Vice President Sara Duterte said.

MASADA now has over 50,000 card-bearing members and leaders nationwide.