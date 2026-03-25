MASADA: House panel accused of overstepping roles in case vs. VP Sara Duterte

It said the committee on justice was supposed to consolidate the four impeachment but the justice panel debilitated the complaint separately and ruled that the first impeachment violated the one-year ban.

“The committee excluded the first complaint but deliberated the other complaint, making it like a chopsuey” it said

The statement said that when the first complaint was filed on Feb 2, the countdown started, and while the other complaints were later with the same narratives with different endorsement they were practically consolidated when the committee on rules transmitted it to the justice.

Ranque said instead of voting to issue a subpoena, the panel should have voted on whether the complaints were probable grounds and transmitted it to the plenary for voting and transmitted it forthright to the Senate, where an actual trial will be conducted.