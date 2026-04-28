VESCO’s Central Project will promote enterprises, generate employment

Access point

She said the project will create an access point connecting Metro Manila to Lucena City and neighboring growth centers, with Tiaong, Quezon, remaining as the province’s heart of commerce.

“The Central at Villa Escudero is a testament to what is possible when vision meets strategic infrastructure. With the SLEX TR-4 bringing the world to our doorstep, we are proud to offer a space that catalyzes local employment and commerce,” Escudero said.

In collaboration with the provincial and the local governments, VESCO aims to open a new era of opportunities for the Southern Corridor.

Project’s launch held in conjunction with Earth Day

VESCO’s Central Project’s launch earlier this month was held in conjunction with Earth Day, which underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable progress with a low-impact approach to development that respects the ecological balance between infrastructure and natural resources.

The project is also aligned as a long-term engine of prosperity, enhancing connectivity, elevating local commerce, and reinforcing Quezon province’s role in the regional economy.

Daniel Escudero, VESCO’s Business Development strategist and head of Commercial Leasing, said the key highlights of Villa Escudero Plantation and Resort are Filipino culture and hospitality, creating an immersive and authentic guest experience.

Akin to stepping back in time

“When you go to Villa Escudero, it’s like you’re stepping back in time,” Escudero said in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

He said the Escudero family is glad with the performance of the resort. Still, the Covid-19 pandemic had made them realize that the tourism industry is often the least prioritized during times of famine and crisis, prompting them to invest in commercial development.