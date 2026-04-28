UP Los Baños tops April 2026 REE Licensure Exam

The University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños is the top-performing school on the results of the April 2026 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination (REELE).
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results of the REELE on Tuesday, 28 April, with 3,769 out of 6,556 examinees (57.49%) passing the exam conducted over three days in testing centers nationwide.
Second on the list came the University of Batangas, which recorded a 94.81% passing rate, with 38 out of 77 examinees passing. Camarines Norte State College-Daet is listed last among the 7 schools with 86.44% passing rate.
The PRC administered the REE licensure exam in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu City, Davao City, Iloilo City, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga City on 21 and 22 April 2026.
The licensure examinations were administered by the Board of Electrical Engineering, headed by Engr. Francis V. Mapile, chairman, with Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza as member.
See the full list of passers here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17dfH4m8Uk6MUeUdEhdHVNqpufwYJtQJf/view?usp=sharing