UP Los Baños tops April 2026 REE Licensure Exam

The University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños is the top-performing school on the results of the April 2026 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination (REELE).

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results of the REELE on Tuesday, 28 April, with 3,769 out of 6,556 examinees (57.49%) passing the exam conducted over three days in testing centers nationwide.