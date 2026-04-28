Two city hall aides nabbed in Marikina extortion sting

The suspects, a 38-year-old female and a 59-year-old male, were apprehended on 27 April in Barangay Fortune by operatives of the Marikina City Police Station-Intelligence Section after they were caught receiving P5,000 in marked money. They are now under police custody as authorities prepare the filing of appropriate charges. Police also recovered the cash and a government-issued vehicle allegedly used in the transaction.

According to investigators, the case stemmed from a complaint by a 40-year-old businessman who said the suspects posed as members of a city inspection team and initially solicited payment in exchange for not issuing a citation. The demands allegedly escalated to P30,000, framed as “protection” to avoid further inspections and assist in permit processing. PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said authorities will not tolerate abuse of public trust. “We will not allow any misuse of position or public trust. Ang serbisyo ng gobyerno ay para sa tao, hindi para sa pansariling interes,” he said, urging the public to report similar incidents.