Trust as strategy: aev bets on people to power growth

In boardrooms traditionally dominated by capital, scale and expansion, one of the country’s largest conglomerates is placing a quieter but increasingly decisive bet: trust.
For Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV), the message is becoming clearer in 2026 — employee trust is no longer a soft value. It is a measurable business strategy.
The Aboitiz Group, which spans power, banking, food, infrastructure and data science, has been reshaping itself into what it calls a “techglomerate,” blending legacy industries with digital transformation and startup thinking.
But beyond technology, its leadership underscores a more fundamental shift: putting people at the center of performance.
People as a performance driver
AEV’s top executives have consistently framed human capital as a core engine of growth, not a support function.
The company’s strong showing in global sustainability benchmarks reflects this. It ranked among the top Philippine conglomerates in the 2025 S&P Global ESG assessment, driven in part by its performance in human capital management, occupational safety, and governance systems.
For the group, this is not branding — it is tied directly to outcomes.
That approach signals a broader shift in corporate thinking: retention, productivity and innovation are increasingly tied to whether employees feel supported — not just compensated.
From culture to concrete results
The strategy is unfolding alongside tangible business activity.
AEV entered 2026 with momentum across multiple fronts — from energy acquisitions and real estate developments to regional food expansion — reflecting a diversified growth engine.