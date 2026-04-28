Trust as strategy: aev bets on people to power growth

The Aboitiz Group, which spans power, banking, food, infrastructure and data science, has been reshaping itself into what it calls a “techglomerate,” blending legacy industries with digital transformation and startup thinking.

But beyond technology, its leadership underscores a more fundamental shift: putting people at the center of performance.

People as a performance driver

AEV’s top executives have consistently framed human capital as a core engine of growth, not a support function.

The company’s strong showing in global sustainability benchmarks reflects this. It ranked among the top Philippine conglomerates in the 2025 S&P Global ESG assessment, driven in part by its performance in human capital management, occupational safety, and governance systems.

For the group, this is not branding — it is tied directly to outcomes.

That approach signals a broader shift in corporate thinking: retention, productivity and innovation are increasingly tied to whether employees feel supported — not just compensated.

From culture to concrete results

The strategy is unfolding alongside tangible business activity.

AEV entered 2026 with momentum across multiple fronts — from energy acquisitions and real estate developments to regional food expansion — reflecting a diversified growth engine.