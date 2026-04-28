Tombs likely to be displaced by construction of access road in Baguio

The infrastructure project is intended to provide a direct route to the new Baguio City Jail facility currently under construction in Barangay San Luis, Baguio City.

According to Baguio City Environment and Parks Management Officer (CEPMO) Rhenan Diwas, the public consultation originally set for April 29, 2026, has been postponed. The delay allows the city and the BJMP to resolve administrative issues regarding project plans and the allocation of funds.

Officials stated that the pause is necessary to ensure all technical and financial details are settled before meeting with the public.

An inventory conducted by the CEPMO identified the specific gravesites that will be impacted by the roadwork. Diwas has requested that relatives of the deceased visit the management office or speak with cemetery personnel as soon as possible. These meetings will focus on the logistics of relocating the affected remains to other areas within the cemetery to allow the road project to proceed.

The local government has committed to transparency throughout the relocation process. Diwas emphasized that the city and the BJMP intend to follow proper protocols and maintain respect for indigenous practices during the handling of the remains. While some families have already been notified by cemetery staff, many others remain unreachable, prompting the city to issue a general call for relatives to initiate contact starting next week.

The Baguio City Engineering Office (CEO) is currently finishing the technical designs for the access road. Once the plans are finalized, the city government will determine the funding requirements for the construction phase. The goal is to complete the road in coordination with the opening of the new male and female dormitories at the city jail facility.