Gatchalian apologizes for rider’s death during DSWD payout

“Sa kasamaang palad, mayroon tayong isang rider na nag-collapse habang naghihintay sa pila,” Gatchalian said in a DZRH interview.

Gatchalian said the rider was around 45 years old and believed to be affiliated with Joyride.

The incident occurred during payout operations in Quezon City, where beneficiaries reported long waiting times, with some estimating delays of up to 13 hours.

Gatchalian apologized for the disruption, saying, “Humihingi ako ng paumanhin sa ngalan ng departamento sa mga naantala natin sa schedule ng mga rider.”

He explained that the payout was conducted simultaneously across four mega sites in Makati, Taguig, Quezon City, and Caloocan, in coordination with local governments.

The DSWD chief defended the system, saying the “open site” setup was intended to improve accessibility but required stricter validation to prevent duplicate or fraudulent claims.

“Ang aming payroll system naka-open… kapag tumanggap sila sa isang site, automatic updated para hindi magdoble,” he said.

Gatchalian acknowledged issues with long queues, noting that many beneficiaries arrived at the same time on the first day of payout operations.

He added that around 80,000 individuals were processed in recent operations, compared with an initial list of about 120,000, with some beneficiaries failing to claim assistance due to inactive or outdated records.

The agency also flagged concerns over possible “ghost riders” or inaccurate lists submitted by external sources, prompting stricter verification measures.

Gatchalian said future payouts will shift further toward e-wallet systems to speed up distribution and reduce congestion, especially for transport workers including TNVS, tricycle, and jeepney drivers, in coordination with local government units.