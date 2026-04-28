Suzuki honors top dealers, charts ‘smarter volume’ push for 2026

The conference, themed “Tagumpay,” set the direction for the year ahead, with company leaders emphasizing a shift toward “smarter volume” as competition intensifies. Executives said growth will depend not only on scale but on efficiency, responsiveness to market demand, and delivering stronger customer experiences across dealerships. The company also reiterated that its dealer network remains central to converting opportunities into sustained sales and long-term customer relationships.

Suzuki Philippines outlined continued investments in operations, including upgrades to its pre-delivery inspection facility and the development of an integrated parts warehouse and training center to support network expansion. Leaders also stressed the importance of aftersales service in building brand loyalty, while a dealer summit tackled economic trends, digital sales strategies, and customer experience—factors seen as critical in sustaining growth momentum in 2026.