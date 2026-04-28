Shabu hidden in LED spotlights seized at NAIA

Customs officers pried open LED spotlights containing shabu at a warehouse in Parañaque City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The seized illegal drugs, which reportedly originated from Mexico, have an estimated value of nearly P250 million and were intended for shipment to Valenzuela. JohnCarloMagallon

Customs officers pried open LED spotlights containing shabu at a warehouse in Parañaque City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The seized illegal drugs, which reportedly originated from Mexico, have an estimated value of nearly P250 million and were intended for shipment to Valenzuela. JohnCarloMagallon

Customs officers pried open LED spotlights containing shabu at a warehouse in Parañaque City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The seized illegal drugs, which reportedly originated from Mexico, have an estimated value of nearly P250 million and were intended for shipment to Valenzuela. John Carlo Magallon

Customs officers pried open LED spotlights containing shabu at a warehouse in Parañaque City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The seized illegal drugs, which reportedly originated from Mexico, have an estimated value of nearly P250 million and were intended for shipment to Valenzuela. John Carlo Magallon

Customs officers pried open LED spotlights containing shabu at a warehouse in Parañaque City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The seized illegal drugs, which reportedly originated from Mexico, have an estimated value of nearly P250 million and were intended for shipment to Valenzuela. John Carlo Magallon

Customs officers pried open LED spotlights containing shabu at a warehouse in Parañaque City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The seized illegal drugs, which reportedly originated from Mexico, have an estimated value of nearly P250 million and were intended for shipment to Valenzuela. John Carlo Magallon

Customs officers pried open LED spotlights containing shabu at a warehouse in Parañaque City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The seized illegal drugs, which reportedly originated from Mexico, have an estimated value of nearly P250 million and were intended for shipment to Valenzuela. John Carlo Magallon