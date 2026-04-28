Ragnarok Origin Classic rolls out ‘Sakura Vows’ update

Ragnarok Origin Classic has launched its “Sakura Vows” update, introducing a marriage system and social features aimed at enhancing player interaction without tying new content to stat progression.
The update, released on 24 April, introduces a new server alongside wedding-themed content designed to emphasize social gameplay rather than competitive advantage.
Publisher Gravity Game Vision said the update reflects the game’s design direction of limiting monetization tied to power, maintaining a “grow with Monthly Pass only” approach.
Focus on social gameplay
Central to the update is a revamped marriage system, where players can participate in wedding ceremonies that prioritize in-game experiences over performance benefits.
The system offers three ceremony tiers with varying visual elements, but all provide identical in-game stats, removing incentives for players to spend more for competitive gains.
The base “Eternal Contract” ceremony can be accessed using in-game currency, while higher-tier options offer additional visual features and cosmetic rewards without affecting gameplay strength.
A “Wedding Renewal” feature was also introduced, allowing players to repeat ceremonies and engage guild members and friends, reinforcing the social aspect of the game.
Expanded in-game activities
Beyond the marriage system, the update includes several features aimed at increasing player engagement.
The in-game city of Prontera has been redesigned with a cherry blossom theme, while new features such as “Out Loud Confession,” “Rainbow Covenant” co-op quests, and an MBTI-inspired system offer additional social interaction mechanics.
Players can also participate in limited-time events and login rewards, with exclusive cosmetic items available through event completion.
Further updates are scheduled, including a matchmaking feature and new player-versus-environment (PvE) challenges to sustain engagement.
Player-first approach
The update highlights a broader trend among online games experimenting with monetization models that reduce reliance on pay-to-win mechanics.
Since launch, the development team has emphasized transparency and player feedback, positioning social experience and accessibility as core elements of the game’s design.
“Sakura Vows” marks one of the first major updates for Ragnarok Origin Classic, signaling continued content expansion while maintaining its stated player-first approach.