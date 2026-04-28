Ragnarok Origin Classic rolls out ‘Sakura Vows’ update

Publisher Gravity Game Vision said the update reflects the game’s design direction of limiting monetization tied to power, maintaining a “grow with Monthly Pass only” approach.

Focus on social gameplay

Central to the update is a revamped marriage system, where players can participate in wedding ceremonies that prioritize in-game experiences over performance benefits.

The system offers three ceremony tiers with varying visual elements, but all provide identical in-game stats, removing incentives for players to spend more for competitive gains.

The base “Eternal Contract” ceremony can be accessed using in-game currency, while higher-tier options offer additional visual features and cosmetic rewards without affecting gameplay strength.

A “Wedding Renewal” feature was also introduced, allowing players to repeat ceremonies and engage guild members and friends, reinforcing the social aspect of the game.