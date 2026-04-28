Purefoods Corp. acquires P25-M BoC-auctioned Rolls Royce Phantom

Only one bidder

Jann Obillos, Acting chief of the BoC Auction and Cargo Disposal Division, cited a number of reasons as to why only one bidder has participated in the bidding, noting that the price of cars or vehicles is no joke.

“We have about P5 million, P10 million. I guess the oil prices, the hike that we are experiencing really affects the number of our bidders,” Obillos said.

“Maybe there are just some people who aren’t interested in luxury vehicles. We are doing our best to market,” she added.

The 11 remaining POGO-linked cars include a 2019 Toyota Alphard with a floor price of P2.6 million, a P7.8-million BMW XM 2024, a P63-million 2022 Mercedes Benz G650 and a P102-million 2021 McLaren Senna.

Another round of auction

Obillos said the BoC will still determine if another round of auction will be conducted for these luxury cars or if they will be put up for negotiated sale. A negotiated sale is conducted after exhausting three public auctions.

Sale from POGO linked cars will be divided into three — 70 percent will go to the Port of Manila’s collection, 20 percent for the auction fund, and 10 percent for the intelligence fund or the informers’ award.

The BoC said that 100 percent of the collection from luxury cars linked to the flood control scandal will be given to the Bureau of Treasury.