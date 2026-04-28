Public market raids yield ‘hot meat’

City veterinary inspectors seized nearly 19 kilograms of “hot meat” and issued multiple citations during a series of early morning raids at two public markets Tuesday. The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries Hot Meat Enforcement Team confiscated the pork entrails and meat cuttings between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Inayawan and Quiot public markets.

In Inayawan, inspectors found 12 kilograms of pork entrails and seven kilograms of meat cuttings that showed signs of discoloration and rancidity. The stall owner was issued a citation for violating City Ordinance 2189 and Department of Agriculture regulations regarding the improper handling of meat. Officials cited several sanitary lapses during the inspection, reporting that handlers were dressed in sleeveless shirts and were not wearing hairnets.