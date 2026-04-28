PTFoMS conducts workshop for gender-responsive media protection

About 75 women journalists joined the two-day national workshop of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) to institutionalize gender-responsive media protection, with the theme “Empowering Women Journalists,” held from 23 to 24 April.

Department of Justice Assistant Secretary Atty. Randolph Pascacio emphasized the important role women play in deciding what news is published daily, noting that they make up a significant portion of the industry.

PTFoMS Executive Director Usec. Jose Torres Jr. highlighted women’s instinctive strengths as fact-checkers, being detail-oriented, and nurturing—qualities that embody key functions of a journalist.

“This activity is to recognize one truth that must always be affirmed—that women are indispensable in the practice of journalism and to the life of our democracy,” Torres said.

“Women journalists are not only reporters of events. We in PTFoMS believe that they are witnesses to history, voices for the marginalized, and guardians of truth in times when facts are often challenged and misinformation spreads with alarming speed,” he added.

Gender-based safety is becoming increasingly crucial as violence continues to rise in both local and global settings, as highlighted by European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro.

The workshop aims to empower women in the industry and promote safe spaces in every workplace.

Also present at the event were Mariel Eduarte of the Presidential Communications Office and Maria Veronique Magno of International Media Support.

Resource speakers included Arlene Burgos, executive director of the Asian Center for Journalism/WE-MOVE; Marc Siapno of the Commission on Human Rights; and Faith De Guia, assistant secretary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).