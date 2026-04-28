Police hunt two suspects behind alleged illegal activities in Negros Island

Remulla said both are enjoying protection from Police Major Edgar Tonico Jr. in their illegal activities, including alleged e-sabong operations.

Earlier, Remulla said Tonico is now under police custody in connection with the April 24 police raid, which led to the confiscation of nearly 800 million pesos’ worth of illegal cigarettes in Talisay City.

In the same briefing, the DILG chief said the group of Tonico, Don Robert, and Macmac are the brains behind the illegal cigarette trade in Negros Island, based on an initial police probe. Remulla did not elaborate.

When pressed about whether Don Robert and Macmac have links to businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang, Remulla said this has not been established.

“Pero kung sasabihin ko na si Atong (Ang) ang involved dito, I cannot say with great conclusivity na kasama siya,” Remulla said.

“Hindi namin masasabi ’yun (Ang’s links to alias Robert and Macmac), pero sigurado kami sa mga pangalan na sinabi ko. Nakikita namin ang link sa mga pangalang sinabi ko na kasama sila sa illegal operations sa NIR (Negros Island Region),” he added.

During the April 24 raid in Talisay City, police also apprehended several Chinese nationals linked to the syndicate running the operations.