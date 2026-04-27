Police major’s e-sabong links probed

On 22 April, authorities arrested 30 individuals at an illegal e-sabong facility in Talisay City. Tuaño said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is also looking into a possible connection between the police major and Ang.

“The CIDG investigation is focused on two things: the possible link of Atong Ang to the operation, and the alleged connection of the police major to Ang, reportedly as one of his operators in the e-sabong activities,” Tuaño told reporters.

“This is part of the ongoing investigation. It includes a police major from the CIDG in Bacolod City who is reportedly involved, and whether this is connected to the 24 March CIDG operation in Tondo,” he said, referring to a separate bust of an online cockfighting operation at a coliseum in Manila.

CIDG spokesperson Maj. Helen de la Cruz said the police major assigned in Bacolod City has been relieved from his post and brought to PNP headquarters at Cap Crame for investigation. He had previously served as a CIDG provincial officer in the Negros Island region.

Tuaño also said the hunt for Ang is ongoing, following the issuance of non-bailable warrants by courts in Laguna and Batangas for kidnapping and serious illegal detention linked to the disappearance of 34 cockfight enthusiasts. Twenty of Ang’s co-accused are in police custody.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has offered a P20-million reward for Ang’s arrest.

At the same briefing, Dela Cruz confirmed that the 22 April operation was conducted during the World Cockfighting Cup in Talisay City.

“In our operation against online sabong, we arrested 30 individuals. We still have suspects who remain at large,” she said.

Authorities seized electronic devices, fighting cocks and gaffs during the operation.