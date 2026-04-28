PNP sees no credible threat in ‘military-backed People Power’ claims

The Philippine National Police on Tuesday said it has not monitored any validated intelligence indicating a credible or imminent attempt to mount a “military-backed People Power” movement in the country.
PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the organization remains alert but found no basis for public alarm over circulating claims. “The PNP maintains a high level of alertness but as of now, we have no validated intelligence indicating a credible, imminent threat of a military-backed movement. We treat these reports as rumors until proven otherwise,” he said.
Nartatez issued the statement after Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson downplayed concerns over a possible movement amid political tensions involving President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte. Lacson, a former PNP chief, said reports involve retired military officers allegedly recruiting members of the uniformed service, but stressed that grievances must be addressed within constitutional means.
“Our loyalty is to the Constitution and the Filipino people, not to any political faction. Ang trabaho namin ay siguraduhin ang kaayusan sa kalsada at komunidad. We remain professional and focused on our anti-crime mandate,” Nartatez said, adding that coordination with the military remains steady and both institutions are committed to stability and the chain of command.