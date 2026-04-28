PNP sees no credible threat in ‘military-backed People Power’ claims

The Philippine National Police on Tuesday said it has not monitored any validated intelligence indicating a credible or imminent attempt to mount a “military-backed People Power” movement in the country.

PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the organization remains alert but found no basis for public alarm over circulating claims. “The PNP maintains a high level of alertness but as of now, we have no validated intelligence indicating a credible, imminent threat of a military-backed movement. We treat these reports as rumors until proven otherwise,” he said.