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Picnic, play, repeat: Guide to a laid-back summer

Here are a few easy ideas to keep things fun and low-stress.
SHADY park picnic.
SHADY park picnic.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF ANKO
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Summer is here and to make the most of the season, it helps to have a few simple essentials on hand — practical, affordable picks that match how families really spend summer. Here are a few easy ideas to keep things fun and low-stress:

Plan a quick swim day at the beach or pool

Swim days feel better when kids are comfortable in the water, have a simple game to enjoy and can dry off and reset quickly. A swim vest can help build confidence, while small dive toys turn the water into a mini treasure hunt. Soft hooded towels make drying off easy for kids, and a larger towel can double as a shared space to rest. Bright, durable tumblers and plates keep snack breaks mess-free, and a waterproof tote helps keep everything organized and within reach.

QUICK swim day.
QUICK swim day.
SHADY park picnic.
The art of staying: Effortless outdoor setups

Do a shady park picnic (even if it’s just for merienda)

A great picnic doesn’t need much — just a quick setup, fresh snacks, and something fun to do together. A foldable mat makes it easy to settle in, while a compact picnic table keeps food off the grass. Bring along an insulated cooler for cold drinks and containers to keep snacks fresh. Comfortable chairs let parents relax, and a simple catch game can get everyone moving. If pets are tagging along, don’t forget something to help keep them cool too.

BACKYARD mini adventures.
BACKYARD mini adventures.

Turn the backyard into a mini adventure zone

You don’t have to go far to make summer feel special. Even at home, a few playful activities can turn an ordinary afternoon into something memorable. Think simple toys that get kids moving — like gliders, ribbons, or rockets — plus a few friendly challenges like target games or skipping toys. For younger kids, activity sets can keep them engaged. End the day with a small treat, like cold desserts served outside, to wrap things up on a fun note.

SHADY park picnic.
Summer perk-me-up essentials

At the end of the day, summer memories aren’t about big trips, they’re built from small, shared moments. With a little planning and the right mix of activities, each sunny day can feel just a bit more special.

Filipino families
Summer 2026
budget-friendly essentials
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