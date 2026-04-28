Picnic, play, repeat: Guide to a laid-back summer

Summer is here and to make the most of the season, it helps to have a few simple essentials on hand — practical, affordable picks that match how families really spend summer. Here are a few easy ideas to keep things fun and low-stress:

Plan a quick swim day at the beach or pool

Swim days feel better when kids are comfortable in the water, have a simple game to enjoy and can dry off and reset quickly. A swim vest can help build confidence, while small dive toys turn the water into a mini treasure hunt. Soft hooded towels make drying off easy for kids, and a larger towel can double as a shared space to rest. Bright, durable tumblers and plates keep snack breaks mess-free, and a waterproof tote helps keep everything organized and within reach.