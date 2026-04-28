Philippine GI logo pushes local pride, market value

IPOPHL Director General Atty. Teodoro C. Pascua said the initiative is not just about branding but about protecting culture and ensuring economic returns reach local communities.

"A strong GI increases economic resilience by opening doors to local and international markets, increasing product quality, protecting local livelihoods," said H.E. Marie Fontanel, Ambassador of the French Republic to the Philippines.

REDD Association co-founder Peter Damary explained that GI products often command higher market value compared to non-certified goods, citing international studies showing price premiums of 20 percent to as high as 100 percent depending on uniqueness and demand.

“The value is in the reputation. What matters in the market is trust in where the product comes from and how it is made,” he said.

The Philippines currently has four registered GIs, with around 30 more products under evaluation, including pili-based goods, cacao, coffee, weaving products, and other regional specialties.

Government agencies are also working to expand the pipeline, with plans to identify up to 20 additional candidates this year.

Officials noted that while food products are the most common GI category globally, the Philippines also includes handicrafts such as weaving traditions from various indigenous communities.

These include textiles and handmade products from regions such as Basilan and Samar, which reflect both cultural identity and craftsmanship.

However, Atty. Pascua emphasized that GI designation cannot be imposed from above.

Communities must agree on production standards and quality rules before certification is granted, making the process highly participatory and time-consuming.

Officials added that beyond export potential, the GI system is expected to strengthen local markets by giving consumers confidence in authenticity while supporting farmers, artisans, and rural producers with higher income opportunities.