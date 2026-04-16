PSEi flat as BSP enters quiet period before next monetary policy meeting

However, this was offset by concerns over rising oil prices and the risk of further policy tightening from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which entered its quiet period ahead of its next monetary policy meeting on 23 April.

The central bank previously cut interest rates twice since December in response to slowing 2025 economic growth, which many analysts attributed to the spillover effects of the flood control infrastructure scandal on government spending and investor sentiment.

Tightening considered

However, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. has signaled that the BSP may consider tightening if inflation accelerates sharply. Inflation rose by 1.7 percentage points in March to 4.1 percent.

A BSP rate hike would make borrowing more expensive, encouraging savings due to higher interest rates while potentially slowing economic activity. This could dampen consumption — the main driver of the Philippine economy — and weigh on growth.

Given the uncertainty, investors largely stayed on the sidelines, with net value turnover at P6.78 billion. Foreign investors remained net sellers, recording outflows of P1.01 billion.