Trillanes: Dutertes received P2.4B from 'drug operator' Samuel Uy

Trillanes also said the AMLC confirmed three transactions showing that Sara Duterte received ₱22 million from 2011 to 2013 while serving as mayor of Davao City, allegedly from Uy, during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

He further alleged that Uy transferred a total of ₱181 million to other members of the Duterte family, including ₱51.58 million to Sebastian Duterte, ₱38.81 million to Paolo Duterte, and ₱53.28 million combined to Veronica Duterte and Honeylet Avanceña through multiple transactions.

“The checks cannot be denied as they were issued from accounts linked to Samuel Uy and made payable to individual members of the Duterte family, according to Trillanes.”

“The funds came from Samuel Uy’s accounts, and the AMLC confirmed three transactions linked to Sara Duterte. He said they conducted a random sample of 18 accounts based on the documents he presented, and these were confirmed by the AMLC,” Trillanes said in Filipino.

Trillanes said the alleged payments must be subjected to scrutiny, questioning the source of what he described as semiannual “dividends,” which he said could not be supported by declared business interests.

He challenged the Duterte family to dismiss his claims as hearsay before the Senate, reiterating his allegation that a partnership involving Uy, businessmen Michael Yang and Charlie Tan, and members of the Duterte family has already been established.