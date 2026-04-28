PDEA, PNP dismantle drug den, arrest six in Dagupan City sweep

Among the key accomplishments was the dismantling of a drug den allegedly maintained by a 52-year-old suspect known as alias “Aning.” Three other individuals from Dagupan City and Binmaley were also apprehended inside the premises. Operatives recovered around six grams of suspected shabu along with various drug paraphernalia.

In a separate operation, personnel of the Dagupan City Police Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a 35-year-old construction worker identified as alias “Doy-Doy.” Seized from his possession were approximately 12 grams of suspected shabu valued at P81,600, a digital weighing scale, and an improvised glass tooter.

Another team from Dagupan City Police Station 1 arrested a 63-year-old suspect, recovering around five grams of suspected shabu worth P34,000.

Despite the arrests, authorities said some targets managed to evade capture and are now subject to ongoing manhunt operations. However, law enforcers were still able to recover significant quantities of illegal drugs from abandoned or targeted residences.

An operation led by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit resulted in the seizure of about 15 grams of suspected shabu valued at P102,000 from a residence in Sitio Aling. Meanwhile, a separate operation conducted by a PDEA La Union team yielded 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000, along with 14 heat-sealed sachets, from another suspect’s residence.

PDEA Regional Director Julius M. Paderes commended the inter-agency coordination that enabled authorities to strike multiple targets within a densely populated area.

“Yesterday’s operations in Sitio Aling prove that no stronghold is untouchable. By executing multiple warrants simultaneously, we have effectively paralyzed a local distribution hub. We are not just making arrests; we are reclaiming these streets for the law-abiding citizens of Dagupan,” Paderes said, adding that operations against those who escaped arrest are ongoing.

The arrested suspects are facing charges for violations of Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, including provisions on the maintenance of a drug den, visiting a drug den, possession of illegal drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said all confiscated evidence has been turned over to the forensic laboratory for proper examination.