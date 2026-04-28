Pasig shutters former solon kin’s hotel

“The continuation of such unlawful activities within your establishment constitutes grave violation of the conditions of your Business Permit,” the city’s order said, citing the hotel’s failure to comply with laws concerning public morals and order.

The NBI filed complaints with the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office for alleged violations of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Investigators allege a trafficking scheme was in place where women were recruited and presented at the nightclub before being moved to hotel rooms for sexual services.

Transactions reportedly ranged from P5,000 to P15,000, with proceeds split among facilitators.

According to NBI corporate records, Zerrin Development Corp. is registered under the names of Julie Defensor, the wife of former Representative Mike Defensor, and their daughter. Both were named in the criminal complaints.

Julie Defensor denied the allegations Tuesday, characterizing the charges as “a deliberate, dangerous and desperate lie.”

“Stop using me, our daughter, and hundreds of innocent, displaced workers as collateral damage in a dispute that has nothing to do with us,” she said in a statement.

City officials said the closure will remain in effect while the legal proceedings continue.