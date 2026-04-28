Pasig orders closure of hotel linked to Defensor kin

“The continuation of such unlawful activities within your establishment constitutes grave violation of the conditions of your Business Permit and/or business registration with the BPLD, which requires strict compliance with all applicable laws, local ordinances, and standards of public morals and public orders,” the closure order read.

NBI subsequently filed complaints before the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office for violations of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Investigators said the alleged trafficking scheme involved a system where women were recruited and initially presented at a nightclub before being brought to rooms at Bleu Hotel, where sexual services were allegedly carried out.

Payments reportedly ranged from ₱5,000 to ₱15,000 per transaction, with proceeds distributed among facilitators and other individuals.

Corporate records cited by the NBI showed that Zerrin Development Corp., which operates Bleu Hotel, is registered under the name of Julie Defensor, wife of Mike Defensor, and their daughter, who were later included in the complaints.

However, Julie Defensor, the former congressman's wife, denied the allegations against them, calling it “a deliberate, dangerous, and desperate lie.”

"Stop using me, our daughter, and hundreds of innocent, displaced workers as collateral damage in a dispute that has nothing to do with us," she added.