Over P150K shabu seized from 3 suspects in Taguig

The operation was conducted at around 5 p.m. along ML Quezon Street, Barangay New Lower Bicutan. Personnel of Sub-Station 9 were conducting a foot patrol when they chanced upon the suspects in possession and control of suspected illegal drugs, resulting in their immediate arrest.

Seized from the suspects were three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing approximately 23.2 grams, with a standard drug price of P157,760.

The suspects are currently under the custody of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of Taguig City Police Station for proper documentation and inquest proceedings.

Charges for violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspects.