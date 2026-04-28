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NZ flags possible N. Korea sanctions breach

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Hercules is seen on the flight deck as it departs New Zealand for Fiji on 13 August 2025.
A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Hercules is seen on the flight deck as it departs New Zealand for Fiji on 13 August 2025.Ben Strang/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
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WELLINGTON (AFP) — New Zealand’s military said Tuesday it spotted a possible at-sea transfer of illicit goods linked to North Korea, highlighting ongoing efforts to enforce international sanctions.

Royal New Zealand Air Force Air Commodore Andy Scott said a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft observed the potential breach in the Yellow Sea and East China Sea. New Zealand also reported 35 vessels of interest to the United Nations for suspected sanctions violations, including shipments of refined petroleum and exports of coal, sand and iron ore that could fund North Korea’s nuclear program.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Hercules is seen on the flight deck as it departs New Zealand for Fiji on 13 August 2025.
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles into sea

North Korea faces UN restrictions on nuclear weapons and missile development, which it has repeatedly flouted. New Zealand has patrolled the region since 2018 as part of multilateral sanctions enforcement. China criticized the patrols this month, calling them “disruptive and irresponsible,” while Wellington rejected Beijing’s claims of harassment in the airspace.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Hercules is seen on the flight deck as it departs New Zealand for Fiji on 13 August 2025.
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles into sea: Seoul
North Korea
New Zealand’s military
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