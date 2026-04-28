NZ flags possible N. Korea sanctions breach

WELLINGTON (AFP) — New Zealand’s military said Tuesday it spotted a possible at-sea transfer of illicit goods linked to North Korea, highlighting ongoing efforts to enforce international sanctions.

Royal New Zealand Air Force Air Commodore Andy Scott said a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft observed the potential breach in the Yellow Sea and East China Sea. New Zealand also reported 35 vessels of interest to the United Nations for suspected sanctions violations, including shipments of refined petroleum and exports of coal, sand and iron ore that could fund North Korea’s nuclear program.