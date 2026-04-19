North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles into sea

“Our military detected several short-range ballistic missiles fired into the East Sea from the Sinpo area of North Korea at around 6:10 a.m.,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to a body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

“The missiles flew approximately 140 kilometers, and South Korean and United States intelligence authorities are conducting a detailed analysis of their exact specifications,” it added.

Seoul is maintaining a “firm combined defense posture” with the US — a security ally that stations about 28,000 troops in the South to help it defend against military threats from the North — and will “respond overwhelmingly to any provocation,” it said.

South Korea’s presidential office said it held an emergency security meeting over the launches.

Analysts said the tests signalled Pyongyang’s latest rejection of attempts by Seoul to repair strained ties.