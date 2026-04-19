Lady Bullpups begin repeat bid

The Lady Bullpups enter the country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league riding the momentum of their recent University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) conquest.

NUNS defeated Bacolod Tay Tung in a cardiac five-set decision in the winner-take-all finale last season behind the heroics of Season 3 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Sam Cantada, Best Opposite Spiker winner Harlyn Serneche, Jenelyn Jacob and Denesse Daylisan.

But with the departure of the four gunners to the seniors rank, NUNS will rely on UAAP Season 88 MVP Diza Berayo, Jhayna Bulandres, setter Rain Navarro, Adelaine Agustin and Akeyla Bartolabac in its attempt to become the first-ever squad to win consecutive crowns in the competitive tournament featuring a record-setting 44 entries overall across two divisions.

“What’s exciting about this year’s competition, aside from an expanded field with 20 teams in Division 1 and 24 in Division 2, is it’s unpredictable. May mga graduates na sa mga teams last year and this time matsa-challenge ‘yung mga holdovers and mga bata na ipakita ang husay nila to help their respective teams,” said Dr. Ian Laurel, president of the league organizer Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc.