NOLCOM, US Army hold ceremonial patching for Balikatan 2026

According to NOLCOM, the highlight of the event was the ceremonial patching of Balikatan 41-2026 patches, symbolizing the shared commitment, unity, and cooperation between Filipino and American forces in advancing regional security and stability.

The activity further reinforced the AFP’s thrust of building a capable, interoperable, and mission-ready force alongside its allies, in line with the overarching goals of Balikatan 41-2026.

Exercise Balikatan 2026 is currently the largest iteration in the history of the joint military exercises between the Philippines and the United States, officially commencing on April 20, 2026.

This 41st edition of the annual “shoulder-to-shoulder” training features over 17,600 personnel and expanded participation from multiple partner nations.

The exercise officially opened on April 20, 2026, and is scheduled to run for 19 days until 17 May 2026.

While led by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the US military, this year includes full participation from Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand. Notably, this is Japan's first time as an active participant rather than an observer.

Activities are being held across several provinces, including Palawan, Cagayan, and the northernmost island of Itbayat.