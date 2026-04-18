Northern Luzon Command activates Balikatan fusion center for 2026 drills

According to NOLCOM, an awarding ceremony was also conducted to recognize exemplary performance and contributions.

Brigadier General Jonathan M. Velishka, Deputy Commanding General for Support, 25th Infantry Division, was given the Meritorious Achievement Medal and a Plaque of Recognition, while the Military Merit Medal was conferred upon 1LT Rodriguez.

During the program, Velishka delivered his remarks, highlighting the significance of strong partnerships and unified efforts in achieving mission success.

Lt. Gen. Aristotle D. Gonzalez, PAF, Commander, NOLCOM, also delivered his message, emphasizing the importance of preparedness, coordination, and sustained commitment in ensuring the effective execution of Balikatan 41-2026.

The activity underscored NOLCOM’s commitment to operational excellence, strengthened alliances, and the successful implementation of joint and combined operations in support of national and regional security objectives.

Balikatan 2026 is the 41st iteration of the annual joint military exercise between the Philippines and the United States. Scheduled to run from April 20 to May 8, 2026, it is being hailed as the most expansive and multilateral version of the drills to date.

More than 17,000 personnel are participating, primarily from the Philippines and the U.S.

Beyond the two main allies, combat troops from Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand are taking part. Additionally, 17 other nations are serving as international observers.