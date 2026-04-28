Next crisis being ignored

The Philippines, which imports 90 percent of its fertilizer needs, is now staring at an impending fertilizer crisis. According to the independent think tank IBON Foundation, the country brought in 7.1-million metric tons of fertilizer from 2021 to 2023, 63 percent of it urea, which is now in shortest supply.

China, the top supplier, has begun restricting exports after its own plants ran short of Middle East feedstocks. Urea prices have already jumped more than 40 percent to $700 a ton; international bidding has hit $1,000 a ton.

The Department of Agriculture offers mild forecasts of input costs rising by P2 to P5 per kilo, with the full blow on food prices landing in the third or fourth quarter.

The government’s answer, predictably, is to import more rice. It is the same reflex that has left the country dependent on foreign grain even as its own farmers are priced out of existence.

Former Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, who also served as Agriculture Secretary and still farms, has laid out a blunt diagnosis and a practical cure.

Self-sufficiency in rice is expensive, he noted, but total dependence is suicidal. Japan subsidizes its farmers lavishly, but the Philippines cannot afford that scale.

Yet it does not need to. “If you are self-sufficient in trend and just importing the last 10 or 15 percent of your requirement, you’re okay,” Dominguez said.

Central Luzon’s old rice bowls are being paved over for subdivisions. Mindanao, particularly western Mindanao and Cotabato, has vast untapped land, minimal typhoons and the potential for reliable harvests. What it lacks is irrigation, the one input government alone can provide at scale.