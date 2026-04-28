Nations meet in first fossil fuel exit talks

“People seem refreshed to be able to talk about these issues without having to sort of argue the existential question of — do we need to do this at all?” the UK’s special climate envoy, Rachel Kyte, told AFP.

Delegates from major fossil fuel producers, including Canada, Norway, Australia, Nigeria, Angola and Brazil, joined energy-consuming nations such as the European Union, Turkey and Vietnam, as well as climate-vulnerable island states. The world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters, including the United States, China and India, were absent, as were Gulf oil states.

The conference is not expected to produce binding commitments but a scientific panel urged participants to consider halting new fossil fuel expansion. “Without a doubt, there is no justification whatsoever for any new exploration of fossil fuels,” Brazilian scientist Carlos Nobre said.