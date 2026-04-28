Lupang Hinirang parties

Now the internet is dying. The Facebook Supreme Court. The justices are all there. Fake names. “Bert TV Official.” “Real Pinoy 77.” “How dare they?” “This is illegal.” “Where is the respect?” Last week, they were SALN experts.

The anthem got loose, left the flagpole, the school program. It left the old men who prefer their patriotism in straight lines and found the kids.

The anthem sounded more alive in the wrong place than in many of the right ones.

But here is the tiny problem nobody wants to touch because it ruins the outrage. It was not a sing-or-fail Monday-morning hostage situation. They were free to forget. And still, the song found them. In a place designed for losing one’s senses, they chose the country.

Very awkward for the professional scolds, the “kids today know nothing” industry. Because the old fear was that young people would forget the anthem. Forget the words, the nation. Forget everything, which, by the way, we’re excellent at. We forget scandals, thieves, and we forget campaign promises. Alzheimer’s should run for office. Landslide.

Strange. Nobody panics when the anthem is played before speeches nobody believes. Or faint when officials solemnly stand beside the flag after robbing everything under it.