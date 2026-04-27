Ronnie Alonte Opens Up on Hands-On Fatherhood and Life Without Household Help

Newly married and stepping into fatherhood, Ronnie Alonte is embracing a more personal approach to parenting—one that keeps him and wife Loisa Andalio fully involved in raising their newborn.

In a recent online conversation for Think Talk Tea, the actor spoke candidly about the adjustments that come with his new roles at home, particularly the demands on his daily routine.

“Adjustment sa tulog talaga, yung tulog,” he shared, pointing out how sleep has become one of the biggest changes since welcoming their baby. Despite the challenges, he noted that they quickly found a rhythm as a couple, adding, “Siguro nakapa namin agad yun… pag suportado niyo isa’t isa, ‘pag hindi kayo nangi-stress sa isa’t isa, nagbibigayan kayo.”

One of the couple’s most notable decisions is choosing not to hire a nanny or household help for their child. Ronnie revealed that the choice stems from both caution and a desire to be deeply present in their baby’s early life.

“Hindi kami kumuha ng kasambahay or yaya para kay baby dahil natatakot kami. Kami talaga… mapagmamalaki namin ni Loisa, kami nag-aalaga talaga sa anak namin.”

He also shared glimpses of their everyday setup, balancing work and home responsibilities. “Ngayon nandito ako. Si Loisa nag-aalaga sa bahay… Bago ako umalis, pinatulog ko muna, kaya medyo nadelay ako kasi pinapa-burp ko pa siya.”

Through sleepless nights and shared responsibilities, the couple is carving out a parenting journey grounded in teamwork and presence—proving that for them, hands-on love is the priority in raising their first child.