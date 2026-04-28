JV applies FIFO rule on ethics complaints

Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges chairperson JV Ejercito on Tuesday convened the committee to process pending complaints on a first-in, first-out (FIFO) basis following the constitution of its members and the effectivity of its rules.
“We will follow the process. No complaint will be inserted or skipped,” he said.
The committee opened its first formal meeting to begin acting on pending complaints and distributed copies of Docket 1, which met filing requirements. Eight complaints are currently pending before the committee.
The panel also took up preliminary matters, including rules on inhibition to ensure impartial deliberations.
Ejercito said any member facing a complaint will not take part in discussions on the case.
He said he will also inhibit himself when his own case is taken up by the committee.
A replacement from the same bloc will be designated to maintain quorum and continuity in the proceedings.
The next meeting is scheduled on 4 May.