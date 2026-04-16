Ejercito: Senate ethics panel to proceed after rules publication

Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges chair JV Ejercito said the panel is set to resume its functions after completing the required signatures for the publication of its rules.
Ejercito said the rules will be published in a major newspaper on Friday, allowing the committee to proceed with evaluating complaints and conducting hearings.
“The Committee can soon discharge its functions, including the evaluation of complaints and conduct of hearings. We will proceed as soon as the rules are published,” he said.
The senator said the panel completed the required six signatures on Wednesday afternoon.
Signatories include Ejercito, Kiko Pangilinan, Erwin Tulfo, Risa Hontiveros, Ping Lacson, and Migz Zubiri.
“We have been awaiting the completion of the required six signatures since our last meeting in March, and we thank our colleagues for their support,” Ejercito said.
The committee is scheduled to meet on 28 April to review pending complaints for compliance with procedural requirements.